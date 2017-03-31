YOUNGSTOWN

The second of three men convicted of a November 2015 murder on a South Side street was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jason Heard, 21, was sentenced by Judge Lou D'Apolito after being convicted Feb. 17 of a count of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to attempted murder.

Heard was convicted for his role in the Nov. 14, 2015, murder of Thomas Owens, 33, who was shot and killed as he sat with three other men who were sitting in a parked car on East Myrtle Avenue.

Another man was convicted and is serving a lengthy prison sentence. A third defendant will go on trial at a later date.