« News Home

Court: Families of Cleveland serial killer’s victims can sue



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 2:21 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An appeals court in Ohio says families of a Cleveland serial killer’s victims can sue a police detective who they say failed to properly investigate an earlier case against him.

The ruling issued Thursday involves the case of Anthony Sowell.

The Cleveland man was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

Several family members of his victims say a detective failed to thoroughly investigate a complaint from a woman who said Sowell attacked and raped her a year before the bodies were found.

Their lawsuit says Sowell could have been stopped from carrying out several murders if the case had been handled properly.

The city says it plans to appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.

