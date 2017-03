HUBBARD — A students-versus-teachers basketball game tonight at Hubbard High School, 350 Hall Avenue, will raise money for a longtime Hubbard teacher who has lung cancer.

Carnival activities will begin at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per adult and $2 per children.

Proceeds will benefit Jill Hoover, who has served over a decade as a language arts teacher in the Hubbard district.