AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Middle School principal James Penk was placed on administrative leave as of March 16.

Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca said they are investigating “inappropriate behavior,” and Penk was placed on leave during the district’s investigation.

He emphasized that the investigation does not involve students or student welfare, but was unable to provide any further details. He said once the investigation is complete, the administration will make a decision on Penk’s future with the district.