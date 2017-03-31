JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown Middle School principal on administrative leave



Published: Fri, March 31, 2017 @ 1:38 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Middle School principal James Penk was placed on administrative leave as of March 16.

Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca said they are investigating “inappropriate behavior,” and Penk was placed on leave during the district’s investigation.

He emphasized that the investigation does not involve students or student welfare, but was unable to provide any further details. He said once the investigation is complete, the administration will make a decision on Penk’s future with the district.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes