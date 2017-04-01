CANFIELD

Ancestry DNA testing and the future of cemeteries are the topics of free public library-sponsored genealogy and local history programs in April.

“Genetics and Genealogy” is the topic of a 6:30 p.m. Monday program at the Canfield branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 43 W. Main St.

The program will cover the basics of testing of DNA, which is the unique genetic code that determines everyone’s characteristics, for purposes of determining one’s ethnic origins and finding related people who have taken the test.

“It’s used as an adjunct to documentary research,” on one’s genealogy, said Tim Seman, genealogy and local history librarian at the main public library in Youngstown, who will give the ancestry and cemetery programs.

The DNA testing program will cover the three major testing companies.

“Will Cemeteries Die? The Future of Burial Rites” is the subject of a 6:30 p.m. April 11 program at the Poland branch, 311 S, Main St.

This program will discuss the impact of land scarcity and increasing use of green burials and cremation on cemeteries, whose tombstone inscriptions and records offer permanent sources for researching genealogical information.

Read more about the programs and how to register in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.