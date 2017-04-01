YOUNGSTOWN

About 200 fifth- and sixth-grade students went from classroom to classroom Friday afternoon to try out the educational opportunities Ursuline High School has to offer.

Ursuline High School student volunteers took charge by leading students into stations including a Lego build, marble catapult, dissection session, magic show and a video conference slime-making session.

Anise Algahmee, Ursuline senior student and student chaperone, said he was helping to entice students to attend Ursuline.

“I just want to make sure the students are having a good time here,” he said.

Junior student ambassador Nico Morgione said helping out with Fifth and Sixth Grade Day is one of the many services student ambassadors provide at Ursuline.

“We meet with people and give tours, and show them what Ursuline is really all about,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to meet all the kids who are going to be walking the halls soon, and being able to show them what we know.”

St. Rose sixth-grader Tommy Groner said Ursuline is an amazing school.

“It’s a lot of fun, and I hope to come here for classes,” he said.

