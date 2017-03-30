YOUNGSTOWN

A woman charged with the December 2013 death of a 2-year-old boy pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 11 years, the maximum, for Traniqua Floyd, 25, of Atkinson Avenue, who was originally charged with murder for the December, 2013 death of Jamar Jones.

Jamar was taken to a hospital from a home in the 700 block of Pasadena Avenue and died a few days later from severe head and brain injuries. Floyd was watching the baby at the time he was injured.

She was indicted in January 2014 and had been undergoing treatment to have her competency restored so she could stand trial. She was ruled competent in January.

Sentencing by Judge Maureen Sweeney will be at a later date.