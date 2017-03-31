Jessica Shields made the cut in the season opening episode of “The Amazing Race” Thursday and will compete again next week.

Shields, who is a Howland native and a Youngstown police officer, was teamed with Francesca Piccoli, an Army drill sergeant from Plano, Texas.

The duo finished 9th out of 11 teams.

In Thursday’s episode, the contestants traveled to Panama and engaged in a challenge that included rowing or shooting arrows. Shields and Piccoli chose rowing.

Shields and her friends watched the season opening episode at O’donald’s Pub in downtown Youngstown.