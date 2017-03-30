JOBS
Youngstown CityScape seeks matching donations for disc golf course in Wick Park



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 4:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown CityScape is seeking matching donations for the installation of a professional nine-hole disc golf course in Wick Park.

Disc golf is similar to traditional golf with the goal being to complete each hole in the fewest strokes. Instead of a ball and clubs, however, players use a specialized golf disc similar to a Frisbee.

To make a donation online, go to GoFundMe.com/WickParkDiscGolfCourse or contact Youngstown CityScape by phone at 330-742-4040 or by email at info@youngstowncityscape.com.

The city has contributed $2,500 toward the project and Youngstown CityScape is seeking to match that amount.

