WARREN

The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitives Task Force arrested Shawn Johnson in Detroit early this afternoon on charges that he committed a Dec. 2 Warren murder.

Detective Nick Carney of the Warren Police Department said it is likely that Johnson, 49, will have an extradition hearing next week that will determine how soon he will be returned to Trumbull County.

He’s charged with the murder of John P. Kellar, 41, of Niles at a home on Stephens Avenue Northwest. Johnson has ties to the Detroit area, police said.