WARREN

Two additional members of the Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club were secretly indicted Wednesday on two aggravated murder charges in the deadly June 18 motorcycle-club shootings at Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue in Warren Township and were arraigned this morning.

David Bailes Jr., 35, of Warren and McDonald, and Charles C. Dellapenna III, 47, of Bane Street Southwest, were indicted on two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Jason Moore, 41, of Bristolville, and Robert A. Marto, 54, of Cortland. Moore and Marto were members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club.

Dellapenna faces the additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Bailes, president of Forever Two Wheelz, was charged initially with murder in the case, but the charge was later dismissed because of Bailes' health. He was initially not expected to survive his wounds.

He was brought to court today in a wheel chair and appeared to be suffering as he waited for his hearing and when he sat before the judge.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him, and Judge Ronald Rice set bond at $1 million, pending further information on whether he is able to stay in the jail given his medical issues.

Dellapenna was also arraigned, and his bond amount is also $1 million.

A third man charged in the case, James A. Gardner, 48, of Iowa Avenue Northwest, was charged in a superceding indictment Wednesday on the same charges as Bailes and Dellapenna, but he also has one count of obstructing justice and falsification.