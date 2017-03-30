JOBS
Salem museum conducts docent-training session Sunday



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

SALEM — The 2017 Salem Historical Society’s season for opening its museum begins in May. The need for docents continues to be needed as tours will be scheduled throughout the summer.

The training and refresher sessions and orientation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at 1:00 at the Dale Shaffer Library, 239 S. Lundy Ave.

If you are interested in attending and considering this function, contact the society, 330-337-8514 or come out Sunday.

