Ohio police chief: 4 killed in suspected domestic shooting



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 3:40 p.m.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say four people have been killed in a suspected domestic shooting at a home.

Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver says it appears one of the dead may have been the shooter. He says the bodies of two men and two women were found Thursday afternoon in the northeastern Ohio city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

Lawver says the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic situation.

Names of the victims haven’t been released.

