Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trade



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street, while the price of crude oil moved higher.

Energy stocks gained early Thursday. Murphy Oil rose 1.7 percent.

High-end athletic apparel maker Lululemon plunged 21 percent after releasing a very weak forecast for the quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped a point to 2,359.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8 points to 20,646. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points to 5,894.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 percent.

