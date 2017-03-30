JOBS
Man jailed after police find loaded gun in vehicle today



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found a loaded .357-Magnum revolver early today during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Reports said officers pulled over a pickup truck at 2:20 a.m. at Zedaker and Dewey avenues driven by Allen Crockett Jr., 21, of Glenwood Avenue, for a broken taillight.

Reports said Crockett was asked to step out of the truck because he has a suspended driver's license. Reports said he hesitated but was eventually coaxed out, reports said.

The gun was found under the seat, reports said. Crockett was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

