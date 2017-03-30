JOBS
Mahoning County has a new Hazmat chief



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 11:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning appointed Capt. Stephen Szekely Jr. of the county sheriff’s office as chief of the county’s hazardous materials team, effective immediately.

Most recently, Szekely, who joined the county in December 1992, has been supervising the county’s 911 emergency dispatching center.

He is also a Springfield Township volunteer firefighter and a long-time county Hazmat Team member.

Szekely succeeds Ted Everett Sr., county Hazmat chief since 1992, who died Jan. 19.

The team is comprised of firefighters and emergency medical technicians, who respond to chemical spills, contain toxic gas leaks, assist law enforcement personnel in dealing with methamphetamine labs and handle other emergencies.

The commissioners’ next meeting will be at 10 a.m. April 6 in the Jackson Township Hall, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

