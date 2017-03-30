YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 36 people including Milton Willis, 58 and Quin Willis, 55, both of Rockdale Avenue. on charges of impersonating a peace officer or private police officer, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, carrying concealed weapons and inducing panic.

The two were arrested after police responded to a South Side bar Feb. 19 and they were both wearing uniforms that said they were police officers and carrying handguns, even though they are not police officers. They are on probation for similar charges in federal court.

The grand jury also indicted Joey Seaman, 35, Beechwood Avenue, on aggravated burglary, attempted rape, two counts of menacing by stalking, assault and intimidation of a witness.

On Feb. 20, reports say Police arrested Seaman at his Beechwood Drive home in Youngstown after an incident Monday morning at a Struthers home on Wilhelm Street. The report states that while making the arrest, police used a stun weapon on Seaman after he attempted to run away. Police also said Seaman had a shotgun and a stolen cellphone.

A 33-year-old woman told police Seaman had entered her Wilhelm Street home about 9 a.m. and took her cellphone. The woman said Seaman frequently steals her phone, so she is unable to call police. After an argument, the woman said Seaman punched her, kicked her, choked her, knocked her to the ground and threatened to kill her. The woman also reported Seaman had attempted to rape her while smothering her face with blankets and pillows.

Emergency personnel transported the woman to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police said the woman was unable to write due to the severity of her pain.

Police also interviewed a 42-year-old Craig Beach man who said he had entered the Wilhelm Street home to find Seaman on top of the victim, tearing her clothes off. Once Seaman saw the Craig Beach man he ran from the home, according to a police report.

When police arrived to photograph damage to the crime scene and take statements from witnesses, Seaman called the Craig Beach man. The Craig Beach man then put the call on speaker, so that police could listen in and record it. In that call, Seaman described himself as being “on the path to nowhere,” made threats against the Craig Beach man and the man’s family and said he was glad the woman was hurt.

The grand jury also indicted Terrence Tucker, 48, Rosser Avenue, Hubbard, on three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of robbery with repeat violent offender specifications and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.