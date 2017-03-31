COLUMBUS

Doctors will be limited in the number of prescription painkiller doses they can prescribe to patients, under changes announced by Gov. John Kasich and several state agencies.

The move, announced today, will restrict opiate prescriptions to seven days for adults and five days for minors and cap the total morphine equivalent daily dose in those pills.

Doctors would be allowed to issue prescriptions above the limits if they provide specific reasons in patients’ medical records, and the restrictions would not apply to those dealing with cancer, hospice or palliative care or medication-assisted treatments for drug addiction.

The state medical, pharmacy, dental and nursing boards have already signed off on the changes.

