JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Higher bond, new charges for suspect in Ohio cop’s shooting



Published: Thu, March 30, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man shot by Cincinnati police after authorities say he wounded an officer now faces additional charges concerning the officer’s partner.

A Hamilton County magistrate increased bond for Damion McRae from $500,000 to $2.5 million today. A grand jury this week added a second charge of attempted murder and another felonious assault count in the March 12 shooting.

The 37-year-old McRae pleaded not guilty. A message was left Thursday for his attorney.

Prosecutor Joe Deters says officers were responding to a domestic violence report at an apartment complex when McRae shot Officer Kenneth Grubbs in the abdomen with a 9 mm rifle. Deters says both officers returned fire, and McRae was shot several times.

Grubbs has been released from the hospital. McRae was treated at a hospital and jailed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes