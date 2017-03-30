WARREN

Fresenius Medical Care of Youngstown is expanding in Trumbull County with another kidney dialysis location.

With the help of an enterprise agreement approved recently by Warren City Council, King Avenue 1.0 Fresenius Medical Care will soon begin construction of a 9,173-square-foot facility on Enterprise Drive Northwest in Warren’s Community Reinvestment Area.

It’s a $3.7 million project, including $100,000 for land acquisition, $3 million for new construction, $250,000 for new machinery, $250,000 for furniture and fixtures and $100,000 in inventory, according to documents associated with the enterprise agreement.

The project is projected to begin construction next month and be complete by December.

The company projects to employ 16 full-time workers and four part-time workers at the location within three years. It also will create 300 temporary construction jobs.

The additional workers at the Warren location will result in an additional $539,822 in annual payroll, the company estimates.

Fresenius has 2,500 employees in Ohio and operates another kidney dialysis facility on Millenium Boulevard in Bazetta Township.

The agreement abates half of the real estate taxes for the new facility for 10 years. The facility is located in the LaBrae school district, which was notified, along with the Trumbull Career and Technical Center, of the tax abatement, enterprise-zone documents say.

Julie Edwards, who was economic-development coordinator for the Trumbull County Planning Commission until last week, said one of the interesting features of the new center will be that it will provide patients with the opportunity to use kidney dialysis equipment in their home, which will be a big advantage because dialysis takes four hours at a time three days per week.

The company’s market research indicated that there is a need for an additional facility in the Warren area, Edwards said.