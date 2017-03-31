YOUNGSTOWN

A restaurant food distributor has sued Ross Scianna, former Antone’s Banquet Centre owner, for a nearly $300,000 unpaid loan balance.

Hillcrest Egg and Cheese Co. of Cleveland filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Hillcrest claims Scianna has an unpaid balance of $292,143 on a $387,212 loan Scianna received from the company through an agreement signed in October 2015. The loan repayment was secured by the collateral of Scianna’s $350,000 life-insurance policy.

Scianna’s banquet business at 8578 Market St., which is now shuttered, and Antone’s Italian Grille on Boardman-Canfield Road, are named in the lawsuit, as well as Revolutions in Nutrition, a company established in 2011 that provided meals to both families and senior citizens, according to its website. That business was also located at the Market Street location.

After weeks of rumors the banquet center would close, and Scianna denying them, he turned over the deed to the center to Cortland Savings and Banking Co., the mortgage holder. Antone’s Italian Grille remains open.

