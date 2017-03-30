BOARDMAN — Youngstown East High School’s JROTC cadets will plant pinwheels for a purpose.

The 10 a.m. event Friday is in observance of National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. The cadets will plant the pinwheels in the front yard area of Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, near St. James Meeting House.

Each pinwheel represents a child whose abuse or neglect was reported to Mahoning County Children’s Services last year. There were 1,379 reported cases last year.