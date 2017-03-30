RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A compromise that would roll back North Carolina's contentious "bathroom bill" cleared a key hurdle today when senators approved the measure, but it may not go far enough to quell furor surrounding the law limiting LGBT protections.

Gay and civil-rights groups say the replacement bill isn't a true repeal of the law and will continue to allow discrimination. And some social conservatives preferred to have House Bill 2 stay on the books.

Republican Sen. Dan Bishop, a primary sponsor of HB2, denounced the new deal on the Senate floor.

"This bill is at best a punt; at worst it is a betrayal of principle," the Charlotte-area legislator said.

The Senate voted 32-16 in favor of the bill, with nine of 15 Democrats among the yes votes.

The House took up debate on the measure near noon. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans.

Just hours after the deal was announced Wednesday night, a dozen gay-rights activists gathered outside the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, where Gov. Roy Cooper hosted Democrats, urging them to support the plan.

Cooper was narrowly elected with LGBT support on a platform that included repealing HB2.

"It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," Cooper said.