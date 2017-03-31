BOARDMAN

Today was a long time coming for firefighters and township officials at the site where their new replacement main fire station will stand. The rain stopped long enough to allow trustees as well as past and current township fire chiefs to conduct the ground-breaking ceremony.

Firefighters, local officials and community members arrived at a 2-acre parcel of land on the corner of Market Street and Stadium Drive at 4 p.m. to witness the momentous occasion. Trustee Tom Costello spoke to the crowd, expressing his enthusiasm for the day that evaded them for more than a decade.

“When this is done, as you will see, this will be a beautiful focal point for our community for years to come,” he said.

In addition to the station, Pitzer revealed a concept the township’s officials finalized for a memorial at the site.

