AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown Board of Trustees voted this morning to deny a massage establishment license to Jean Derrico.

Derrico had applied for a license to open a non-therapeutic massage parlor at 5325 Seventy-Six Drive. The application was the subject of a lawsuit, with Derrico claiming the Trustees did not respond to the matter within the time frame required by law.

The board said that Derrico did not provide all the documentation required.

Specifically, she did not provide the township with information on any employees that would be performing massages when it was requested.

