YOUNGSTOWN — The American Red Cross, in partnership with Dominion East Ohio, is holding Preparedness Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at select premier malls and other locations throughout the Northeast Ohio region.

The goal is to teach participants the importance of being “Red Cross Ready” in the event of a disaster.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to take a pre-test and post-test to determine their safety/preparedness knowledge. The five-minute test and follow-up will be completed by trained Red Cross and Dominion volunteers. Those who take both parts of the test receive a first-aid kit sponsored by Dominion East Ohio.

Preparedness Day sites are the Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, and Ashtabula WalMart, 3551 N. Ridge Road, Ashtabula.