WARREN

Two additional members of the Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club were secretly indicted Wednesday on two aggravated murder charges and two felonious assault charges each.

They are charged in a June 18 motorcycle-club shootout at Shorty’s Place bar on Highland Avenue in Warren Township.

Two members of another motorcycle club, The Brothers Regime, died in the conflict and two other Brothers Regime members were injured by gunfire.

David H. Bailes Jr., 45, of Warren and Kale Adams Road in Leavittsburg; and Charles C. Dellapenna III, 47, of Bane Street Southwest; are indicted on two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Jason Moore, 41, of Bristolville, and Robert A. Marto, 54, of Cortland.

If convicted, Bailes and Dellapenna could get a life prison sentence.

They also are charged with two counts each of felonious assault against Andrew G. Claypool, 50, of Girard, and Walter M. Hughes, 41, of Warren.

A witness told police Bailes was seen just before the shootings buying other members of Forever Two Wheelz drinks. A few minutes later, Bailes and members of the Brothers Regime were seen arguing in the front doorway and gunshots rang out.

