GREENVILLE, PA. — Thiel College’s women’s advocacy group Women Inspiring the Next Generation will bring regional high school juniors and seniors to campus Thursday for its annual leadership conference.

This year’s conference – centered on the theme of Mardi Gras – will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glen Johnson Community Center. Students from Farrell, Commodore Perry, Grove City, West Middlesex and other regional high schools will participate in ice breaker games and activities, engage in speaking sessions, and eat lunch with peers and mentors.

The keynote speaker, Brenda Sanders Dede, Ph.D., will take the stage at 11 a.m. Dede is the associate vice president for academic affairs at Clarion University and was named the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry’s Citizen of the Year for 2016. She will speak on the theme of empowering women and leadership.