Ryan helped create a House caucus to promote small businesses



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 12:19 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and three other House members have created a bipartisan caucus to promote and assist businesses with less than 10 employees.

The Congressional Microbusiness Caucus will help define and elevate the narrative of microbusinesses in Congress and provide a forum for microbusiness owners to have constructive conversations about obstacles and regulatory barriers preventing entrepreneurs from starting and scaling their business in this country, said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

There are 3.7 million microbusinesses in the United States, providing 10.8 percent of private–sector jobs, Ryan said.

