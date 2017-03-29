JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: 2-year-old dies after ingesting grandma's methadone



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 5:38 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Ohio boy has died from ingesting the opiate treatment drug methadone, and his grandmother has been charged with felony child endangering.

Police say Noah Harvey's mother found him unconscious Monday at the Cleveland home they shared with the grandmother, 45-year-old Norma Caraballo. Police say Noah tested positive for methadone at the hospital where he was pronounced dead Monday night.

A police report says Caraballo is a recovering heroin addict who takes methadone daily.

The report says the child's mother came home for lunch midday Monday and found Noah "sad and clingy" and asking her to stay home. The report says she discovered her son unconscious when she checked on him around 10 p.m. Monday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes