Ohio lawmakers approve $7.8B, 2-year transportation budget



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 9:23 p.m.

COLUMBUS — State lawmakers have sent Gov. John Kasich a $7.8 billion, two-year transportation budget, including funding for road and bridge projects and mass transit.

The House OK’d HB 26 today on a vote of 81-16, and the Senate followed suit shortly thereafter, 28-5. Backers said the bill will translate into tens of thousands of jobs.

Kasich has line-item veto authority on the legislation, meaning he can strike portions he doesn’t support before adding his signature.

The bill included a Senate amendment requiring at least $33 million in federal flexible funding in each fiscal year to be directed to public transportation projects.

Lawmakers also OK’d a pilot project for Mahoning, Stark and four other counties to charge $15 per registration instead of $30 for commercial vehicles – a move proponents hope will lead to an increase in big-rig registrations in the state.

Among other provisions, lawmakers included language that would allow county commissioners to increase vehicle registration fees by $5, with the proceeds to be used for street and bridge projects. Any such increases would be subject to referendum, meaning voters could force the issues onto the ballot.

