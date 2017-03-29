JOBS
MVSD board puts Anthony Vigorito on indefinite paid leave



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 6:08 p.m.

MINERAL RIDGE — The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Board of Directors today placed Anthony Vigorito, the district's plant operations manager, on indefinite paid administrative leave until his case involving falsifying the training certificates for Youngstown Water Department workers is resolved.

The board met in a lengthy executive session this afternoon before reconvening to announce its decision.

While Vigorito is on leave, his job as operations manager will be handled by MS Consultants of Youngstown and a district engineer.

Last week, a Mahoning County grand jury indicted Vigorito on two counts each of forgery, criminal noncompliance with the state’s safe drinking water law, and tampering with records.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

