YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested one man and recovered two handguns following a foot chase late Tuesday evening on the East Side.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 11:25 p.m. driven by Andre Madison, 26, of Liberty, for an improper turn in the 1300 block of Dogwood Lane.

Instead of pulling over, the car stopped at a dead end and both Madison and a passenger ran away, both clutching at their waists like they had a gun. Reports said Madison did pull a gun out of his waist and the officer chasing him drew his weapon and ordered Madison to drop his gun and stop.

Madison threw the gun but continued running until he was tackled, reports said. The passenger was chased by another officer and he also threw a gun on the ground and continued despite being hit by that officer’s stun weapon, reports said. He got away after that officer got snagged on a fence, ripping his pants and wrist watch.

Reports said the gun Madison threw away was a .357-Magnum and the passenger threw away a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Madison is expected to be arraigned today on charges of carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.