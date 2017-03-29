JOBS
Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 10:01 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street led by declines in utilities and real estate companies.

Banks were also lower as bond yields fell. Bank of America fell 0.5 percent.

Drugmaker Depomed fell 3 percent after the company replaced its CEO late Tuesday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,656. The Nasdaq composite increased 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,878.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

