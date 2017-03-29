JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Lara Trump hired by Trump campaign's digital vendor



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 3:26 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The digital vendor for President Donald Trump's political campaign has hired a new senior consultant: his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

The New Yorker, Eric Trump's wife, will serve as a liaison for San Antonio, Texas-based Giles-Parscale to Trump's ongoing campaign, based at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Giles-Parscale President Brad Parscale says she's an "incredibly talented person with the right experience for us."

Parscale says Lara Trump has a background in marketing and helped on Trump's 2016 political bid.

Parscale's firm also serves as the data and digital provider for America First Policies, a nonprofit group started earlier this year to back Trump's presidential agenda.

A representative for Lara Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes