JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Huntington Bank official: GDP expected to grow this year and 2018



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

POLAND — Huntington Bank says it has been seeing strength in the economy since before the 2016 presidential election.

Specifically, the bank saw strength in the goods-producing part of the economy.

“The election has brought a whole series of optimism around the economy,” said John Augustine, chief investment officer for Huntington Bank. “It hasn’t turned into reality yet, but a series of optimism.”

Augustine provided an economic outlook and market overview today to area business leaders at The Lake Club.

Huntington predicts 2.1 percent real gross domestic product, GDP, growth in 2017. In 2018, the bank predicts 2.5 percent growth in real GDP. Augustine explained GDP as the country’s revenue.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes