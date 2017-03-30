POLAND — Huntington Bank says it has been seeing strength in the economy since before the 2016 presidential election.

Specifically, the bank saw strength in the goods-producing part of the economy.

“The election has brought a whole series of optimism around the economy,” said John Augustine, chief investment officer for Huntington Bank. “It hasn’t turned into reality yet, but a series of optimism.”

Augustine provided an economic outlook and market overview today to area business leaders at The Lake Club.

Huntington predicts 2.1 percent real gross domestic product, GDP, growth in 2017. In 2018, the bank predicts 2.5 percent growth in real GDP. Augustine explained GDP as the country’s revenue.

