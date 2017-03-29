JOBS
Human legs found in trash prompt Ohio homicide investigation



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 5:36 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say someone found two human legs in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio’s capital, prompting a homicide investigation.

Columbus police were called to the business on the city’s south side late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed that the discovery involved human remains. WCMH-TV reports a coroner’s van went to the scene Tuesday evening.

Police released no other details as they investigate the source of the remains and how they ended up at the waste facility.

