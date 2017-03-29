The Lenten season is underway and fish frys are going on all around the Valley. Fish dinners are a tradition at many area churches on Fridays during Lent. Here’s a list of local churches and organizations to satisfy your appetite during the season:

FRIDAY:

American Legion Post 737, 16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, will host a dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. The meal comprises Haddock, chicken or shrimp, fries, coleslaw and a roll for $10, children’s portion is $5. Pirogies are $4.50. Carryout or eat-in. Beverages will be available. Call 330-654-5630.

Argus Lodge 545, 5050 Shields Road, Canfield, will serve a fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall. Proceeds will benefit lodge charities. Menu consists of fish or chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw, dinner rolls, coffee or soft drink and dessert. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 9 and under at the door. Carryout will be available by calling 330-533-3077.

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, will serve fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu consists of baked or fried fish or 21 shrimp, haluski, homemade soup, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Takeout is available. For information call 330-538-3351.

Girard Knights of Columbus Council 2935, 122 S. State St., will host a fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Meals are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children 4 to 12, under 4 eats free. The menu consists of baked or fried fish, french fries, macaroni and cheese or haluski, coleslaw, bread, coffee and cake. Soda and water will be $1. Takeout is available. For information call 330-545-3432.

Holy Apostles Parish at Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, will host fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and includes a 10-ounce Haddock fillet, coleslaw, coffee, tea, lemonade, iced tea, water and dessert with the choice of a side of french fries, haluski or macaroni and cheese. Dinners for children 10 and under are $5 for a 5-ounce fillet dinner. Takeout is available. For information call 330-743-1905.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., Youngstown, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the church hall. The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried Haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $1.75. Containers will be provided for takeouts. Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 330-792-1005.

St. Brendan Parish will sell fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. for $11 at Maxwell Hall, 144 N. Schenley Ave., Youngstown. The menu comprises baked, fried, cajun or beer-battered fish with the choice of macaroni and cheese, seasoned french fries, parsley potatoes, or haluski as a side. Dinner also includes bread, cake, coffee or tea, and coleslaw or applesauce. Cold beverages will be extra. Meals for children are $6, extra sides $3, and piece of fish $5. A lunch special will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a sandwich and one side for $7. Takeout is available by calling 330-799-3683.

St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown will serve fish dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. for $10. The dinner includes choice of fish, one side, coleslaw, roll, coffee or tea and dessert. Sides include macaroni and cheese, pirogies, french fries, lentils or rice with carmelized onions. Shrimp scampi or grilled yellow fin tuna will be $14 each. Baked Haddock with scampi sauce is $13. A la cart items available are Lebanese cheese, $3; smelts, $5; and pop or water, $1 each. Takeout or call ahead, 330-792-2371.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The menu comprises baked or fried white fish, pirogi, parsley potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, beverage and dessert. Takeouts are available beginning at 3. Adult meals are $10 and children under 12, $5; children under 4 eat free.

Valley Christian Schools, 4401 Southern Blvd., Youngstown, will sell takeout fish dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. The menu consists of baked Italian or fried fish with coleslaw or applesauce, bread and butter, dessert, and a side of macaroni and cheese, haluski, or pirogies. No beverages will be available. Adult meals cost $10 and under age 10, $6. Proceeds will go to Valley Christian Schools athletics. For information call 330-788-8088.