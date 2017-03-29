JOBS
Flea market Saturday



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 8:43 a.m.

WARREN

Central Christian Church, 2501 E. Market St., will host an indoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 15 vendors, and food will be available for purchase.

Items for sale include antiques, bicycles, books, household items, jewelry, scrap-booking supplies and furniture.

Proceeds from the choir booth, Christian education booth and the food booth will go to the church’s music program, Vacation Bible School and other outreach programs. For information, call the church office at 330-372-1676.

