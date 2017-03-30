AUSTINTOWN — A co-owner of the Chad Anthony’s restaurant chain reported more than $33,000 he claims was stolen by a former business partner.

The Austintown Police Department is investigating the claims made by Tim Merlin, co-owner of the restaurant chain.

The former business partner, whose name was redacted from the police report, had agreed to enter into coupon promotions with Valley Deals 365, affiliated with The Vindicator and 21 WFMJ-TV, and My Valley Deals, affiliated with WYTV.

According to the report, Valley Deals 365 offered $20 vouchers to customers for $10. Valley Deals 365 kept $5 in exchange for advertising, and the remaining $5 went to the restaurant.

The former business partner had the restaurant’s share of the revenue deposited to a business account with a post office box on Lockwood Boulevard in Boardman.

Merlin told police Chad Anthony’s officials never received the $26,948 that was paid to the LLC.

My Valley Deals offered a similar promotion and told Merlin it deposited $6,255 to the account of yet another business account, also with the same Lockwood Boulevard post office box.

Chad Anthony’s officials did not receive these funds either, Merlin told police.

