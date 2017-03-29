BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a home reported to be the site of growing marijuana plants.

Officers entered 864 Indianola Road, Tuesday morning with a search warrant from Judge Joseph Houser, according to a police report.

Officers detained the female resident while they searched the residence.

The search revealed 25 marijuana seeds in the house, multiple marijuana paraphernalia in the bedroom as well as several grow lights and an unspecified number of marijuana plants located in a shed on the property.