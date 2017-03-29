JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman police uncover marijuana growing operation



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a home reported to be the site of growing marijuana plants.

Officers entered 864 Indianola Road, Tuesday morning with a search warrant from Judge Joseph Houser, according to a police report.

Officers detained the female resident while they searched the residence.

The search revealed 25 marijuana seeds in the house, multiple marijuana paraphernalia in the bedroom as well as several grow lights and an unspecified number of marijuana plants located in a shed on the property.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes