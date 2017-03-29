UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A state trooper says all 12 people killed when a small church bus and a pickup truck collided in Texas were senior adults who were returning from a three-day church retreat.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein also says just two of those in the church vehicle were hospitalized after surviving the crash today in northern Uvalde County about 75 miles west of San Antonio. The lone person in the pickup truck also was injured.

Hein says the vehicle carrying members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was a white 2004 Turtle Top bus.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the crash scene.