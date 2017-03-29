JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

All 12 killed in crash were in church bus in Texas



Published: Wed, March 29, 2017 @ 8:30 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A state trooper says all 12 people killed when a small church bus and a pickup truck collided in Texas were senior adults who were returning from a three-day church retreat.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein also says just two of those in the church vehicle were hospitalized after surviving the crash today in northern Uvalde County about 75 miles west of San Antonio. The lone person in the pickup truck also was injured.

Hein says the vehicle carrying members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was a white 2004 Turtle Top bus.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the crash scene.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes