WARREN — An important step has been taken in the extradition of Claudia Hoerig from Brazil to the United States to stand trial in Trumbull County for the murder of her husband Air Force Maj. Karl Hoerig in 2007.

According to a Facebook posting by U.S. Rep. Timothy Ryan of Howland, D-13th, the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil voted 4-1 in favor of extraditing Claudia, which Ryan called “good news,” and a “big step forward” in the extradition process.

Ryan said on his Facebook post, however, there are potentially more steps in the process.

“Claudia’s lawyers may still have opportunities to appeal, and even after her case is out of the Brazilian court system that nation’s executive branch has a say in whether extradition proceeds, much like the United States State Department has final say in extraditions of U.S. nationals. We must keep up the fight and keep the world’s attention focused on bringing Claudia to justice,” Ryan said.

