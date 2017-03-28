JOBS
Today is last day to submit info for Holy Week, Easter listings in The Vindicator



Published: Tue, March 28, 2017 @ 4:26 p.m.

The Vindicator will run a listing of area services that are open to the public in observance of Palm Sunday, April 9; Holy Thursday, April 13; Good Friday, April 14; Holy Saturday, April 15; and Easter, April 16.

The deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. today. Publication will be Saturday.

Information should include the denomination and name of the church, address, city or suburb, the day, time, type of service, your name and a phone number for verification.

Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com, mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712.

