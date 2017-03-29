STRUTHERS — The Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed administrative charges against The Bowery bar, located at 2729 E. Midlothian Boulevard.

The agency filed three counts of drug possession, two counts of drug sales and one count of drug paraphernalia possession against the business. These charges are not criminal.

The Bowery’s administrative case will go before the Ohio Board of Liquor Control. The board could impose fines. It could also suspend or revoke the bar’s liquor license.

The city is also looking to take civil action against the bar via a nuisance complaint which has not yet been filed, Struthers Prosecutor Dominic Leone said.

The Investigative Unit, in conjunction with the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force, raided the Bowery March 23 on a search warrant. Struthers police assisted with the operation.

That search led to drug possession charges against Struthers residents Michael Major, 51; Rosann Wilson, 47; April Fennell, 41; and Kimberly Procick, 51.

They will appear Friday in Struthers Municipal Court.

