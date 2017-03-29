YOUNGSTOWN — By 5:30 p.m. today, a line of ticket-holders to the sold-out, 7 p.m. Gloria Steinem lecture was already stretching around the side of Stambaugh Auditorium.

Steinem – a Toledo native and one of the most influential leaders in the modern feminist movement as well as a columnist and activist – was the featured speaker for Youngstown State University’s annual Centofani Symposium. She participated in a limited-access question-and-answer session with YSU students before the event.

Steinem spoke frankly to the crowd, eschewing a formal presentation and discussing a wide range of topics ranging from her early years as an activist to the governmental structures of indigenous people.

The audience frequently applauded Steinem’s points, breaking into an especially energetic cheer when Steinem referred to President Donald Trump as “Mr. Trump,” citing her inability to bring herself to refer to him as president.

After her speech, Steinem opened the floor to student questions and later had a general question-and-answer session with the audience.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com