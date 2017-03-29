NEW CASTLE, PA. — A spokesman for the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office in Pittsburgh said an autopsy performed today to determine the cause of death of a 16-month-old Warren boy was inconclusive.

The medical examiner’s spokesman said the boy, Kardiar Williams, who came to the coroner’s office Monday, had suffered a brain hemorrhage. He said the cause of death is pending further testing.

The medical examiner’s office reported the boy died Monday while undergoing surgery at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC as result of an incident at Oakleaf Gardens on Pin Oak Drive in New Castle.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the child was found unresponsive in the home of his father who was watching him at the time. No charges have been filed in the case.