YOUNGSTOWN — One-hundred-fifty East High School students received free books and study guides during a visit from award-winning author Tim Seibles.

Today’s event was part of the Youngstown State University Poetry Center and Etruscan Press’s three-day outreach program.

Seibles, a poet from Virginia, is the author of seven books of poetry, including “One Turn Around the Sun.” He is a National Book Award Finalist and Theodore Roethke Prize Winner, as well as a recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment of the Arts and the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center.

Philip Brady, a YSU English professor, helped quiet students down while introducing Seibles.

“Poetry requires a special kind of silence,” he said. “If you can create that silent space, you will hear things that you’ve never heard before that no one else can hear.”

