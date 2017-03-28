PHOENIX (AP) — One day after approving the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas, NFL owners got busy passing several rules changes and adopting resolutions they believe will speed the game and enhance player safety.

Most notable today was the change in handling officiating of video replays. Referees will now watch replays on the field using tablets, eliminating "going under the hood" to the watch on television monitors.

League officiating chief Dean Blandino and his staff in New York will make the final decisions on those calls, with input from the referee, who in the past was the ultimate arbiter after consulting with league headquarters.

"And I think that's important to remember, we're not taking the referee out of the equation," Blandino has said. "The referee will still be involved, the referee will still give input, but will no longer have the final say."

Also at the league meetings owners extended bringing touchbacks out to the 25-yard line for another year; eliminating "leapers" trying to block field goals or extra points; added protections for defenseless receivers running their routes; and made permanent the rule disqualifying a player who is penalized twice in a game for specific unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.