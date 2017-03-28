AUSTINTOWN

A man who led police on a foot chase early this morning complimented them on their conduct, according to a report.

An officer patrolling Oakwood Avenue because of reports of automobile theft in the area stopped two men walking down the road just after midnight.

Christopher Bromser, 21, of Austintown, told police he didn't have an Ohio ID. Officers discovered he had a warrant out of Campbell Municipal Court and asked if he was sure he didn't have an Ohio ID when he fled.

An officer chased Bromser through several yards, and after attempting to climb a fence, Bromser said, "I give up. I'm done. I'm done."

During a search of Bromser, police found a marijuana pipe containing marijuana.

Police conducted a routine interview asking Bromser if he was injured, or if officers used excessive force. Bromser did not dispute the arresting officer's account and complimented the department on its professionalism.

Bromser was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and obstructing official business. He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Wednesday.